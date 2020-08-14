Puppy suffers gunshot wound at Marydale Park in St. Paul

The puppy was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment, and later placed in the custody of St. Paul Animal Control. This remains an active investigation.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a dog is injured after suffering a gunshot wound near Marydale Park in St. Paul.

When officers arrived around 3 a.m. Friday morning they located the injured dog inside of a portable bathroom with a gunshot wound to its snout.

The 911 caller says a man had exited the portable bathroom around the time he called in the shots.

Police say they also uncovered a bullet fragment at the scene.

The dog was taken to a 24-hour veterinary clinic for treatment, and was later placed in the custody of St. Paul Animal Control.

This remains an active investigation with no one in custody.