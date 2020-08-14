Puppy suffers gunshot wound at Marydale Park in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a dog is injured after suffering a gunshot wound near Marydale Park in St. Paul.
When officers arrived around 3 a.m. Friday morning they located the injured dog inside of a portable bathroom with a gunshot wound to its snout.
The 911 caller says a man had exited the portable bathroom around the time he called in the shots.
Police say they also uncovered a bullet fragment at the scene.
The dog was taken to a 24-hour veterinary clinic for treatment, and was later placed in the custody of St. Paul Animal Control.
This remains an active investigation with no one in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call 651-291-1111. Information will be processed anonymously, according to police.