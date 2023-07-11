Donation drive launched for displaced apartment residents

The apartment that housed around 40 people caught on fire after fireworks use, authorities say.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Returning home felt more like a treasure hunt for one woman.

As the building managers of the apartment complex on the 1300 block of Saint Paul Avenue started hauling personal belongings from the charred building, the woman went through what she could.

"My Mastercard," she said, prying open a wallet, "already changed today."

"We tried!" one of the workers in a hard hat and a vest said.

Luckily, she walked away with a purse containing her intact passport and social security card.

The woman, along with 40 or so others were displaced by a fire that happened Saturday afternoon. Authorities said they believe the flames were caused by fireworks.

"What started as a small grass fire grew to a larger grass fire, caught a bush or landscaping on fire, which then started sending embers up to the roofline, overhang of the building," Angie French said. "[Then it] caught the roofline on fire and then it got into the attic and it ran through the whole building."

French, the vice president of Mid Continent Management Corporation said they've stepped in to collect donations for the residents.

"We have some books, personal care items, toothpaste, shampoo," French said, going through the items already donated.

French explained most of the residents did not have renters insurance, meaning none of the personal belongings inside the units were covered.

"Many states do require it — Minnesota does not," she said. "I don't know why more people don't have renters insurance, we certainly make our renters aware that we strongly recommend it."

French said along with finding other units her displaced residents can move into, hosting a donation drive was another way to help.

"We are accepting household items, clothing, and personal care items, and thankfully, we've had a great outpouring so far," French said.

Donations can be dropped off at 37 Isabel St. E., St. Paul, at the main office of Mid Continent Management Corporation.

