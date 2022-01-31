'Don't be afraid to ask': Identifying warning signs of suicide

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. According to the CDC and NIMH, suicide rates nationwide increased by 35% between 1999 and 2018, before steadily declining among certain groups in 2019 and 2020.



"In 2020, we saw a reduction nationwide," said Marilyn Dornfeld of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Minnesota (NAMI). "There's always been one in five adults who have mental illness, but since the pandemic, those rates have gone up; so many people experiencing depression and anxiety."



Dornfeld says when it comes to mental health, it's important to identify the warning signs.



"Sometimes they are saying things like, 'There's no hope' — we need to ask questions," said Dornfeld. "What are the things that could have been triggering to them? We all have things we experience — trauma and hard things — you don't know sometimes if this is a tipping point for the person."



She says to ask the right questions to get them the help they need.