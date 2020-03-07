Douglas Co. Sheriff asking for help locating 49-year-old man

Brent Latuff was driving a grayish/brown sand colored 2010 Toyota Tundra pickup truck pulling a silver/gray enclosed trailer with a greenish brown canoe on top.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — The Douglas County (MN) Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 49-year-old man, who was last seen Sunday, June 28.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Brent Michael Latuff was last seen leaving a family cabin on County Road 11 NE in Douglas County. Family and friends have been unable to contact him since. The release says there has not been any activity on his cell phone.

Latuff was driving a grayish/brown sand colored 2010 Toyota Tundra pickup truck pulling a silver.gray enclosed trailer with a greenish brown canoe on top.