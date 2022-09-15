x
Downtown Minneapolis streets to close ahead of Warehouse District Live

Some streets will be closed Friday and Saturday for the block party event.
Credit: Marty Haas - stock.adobe.com
Worn Road Closed Sign in front of street being repaired

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple streets in Downtown Minneapolis are scheduled to close ahead of the upcoming Warehouse District Live event.

These roads, from Third to Seventh Street, will be closed to all motor vehicles during the evenings of Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. 

The following streets will be impacted by closures: 

  • Fourth Street, from Hennepin Avenue to North Second Avenue.
  • Fifth Street, from Hennepin Avenue to North Second Avenue.
  • Sixth Street, from Hennepin Avenue to North Second Avenue.

All streets scheduled to close during this time are set to do so at 7 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m.

