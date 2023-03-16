Downtown St. Paul prepares for the coldest St. Patrick's Day in 30 years

Event organizers are encouraging people to plan ahead because it's going to be nearly impossible to travel through downtown St. Paul.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — It's one of Saint Paul's oldest traditions, bringing together thousands for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and other celebrations.

"You can come out to some more bars and restaurants as early as 8 a.m. to start your St. Patrick's Day festivities," said Jaimee Lucke Hendrikson, vice president of marketing with Visit Saint Paul.

If you're lucky enough to get a head start on this year's festivities you'd better come prepared.

"Maybe 6, 7 years ago it was super warm, I was wearing flip flops and having a good time," said Anthony Lucken, general manager at the Apostle Supper Club.

"Yeah I'd say put on your layers, but don't stay home!" encouraged Lucke Hendrikson.

Friday is expected to be the coldest St. Patrick's day in 30 years.

"Our bars and restaurants I know they've been setting up for over a week, many of them have large tents and are getting ready for big crowds," said Lucke Hendrikson.

Including the team at Apostle.

"So we've got some firepits, and we also have a very large indoors that people can fluctuate between indoors and outdoors," said Lucken.

The cold, hustle, and bustle will be no match for those flocking to the area this weekend, not just for a pitcher of green beer, but a little sports action mixed in as well.

"This weekend we're also welcoming the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Hockey Tournament," said Lucke Hendrikson. "We'll be welcoming 4 of the country's top college hockey teams to vie for their championship tournament."

Annual traditions that must go on amid a winter that isn't letting up anytime soon.

"A little cold isn't going to stop us from celebrating," said Lucke Hendrikson.

"We're hoping for a really busy weekend," said Lucken.

Event organizers are encouraging people to plan ahead because it's going to be nearly impossible to travel through downtown St. Paul.

They're asking drivers to avoid the area and take advantage of public transit and ride-share services in order to avoid all the headaches that come with extra traffic in the area.

Watch more local news: