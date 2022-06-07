Dozens gather to honor the life of Philando Castile 6 years after his death

"Every year it gets harder,” said an emotional Valarie Castile, as she addressed the crowd gathered outside the Governor's mansion.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night at the Philando Castile Memorial Garden off Larpenteur Avenue in Falcon Heights.

It's in the same spot where Castile was shot and killed on July 6, 2016.

Friends and members of the community heard from family, including Castile’s mother Valerie, and earlier Wednesday evening, people gathered at the Governor’s mansion calling for an end to police brutality.

Every year since her son's death, Valerie returns to the same spot where Philando was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a now-former St. Anthony police officer.

"Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom…5 times he shot my son," said Valerie. "He was defenseless, he was strapped down in that car, nowhere to go, nowhere to hide, nowhere to duck, he couldn’t run away.”

Now, 6 years later the prayers and calls for justice on Castile’s behalf continue.

"This is what I pray for everyday, that Yanez is rearrested and charged with the crime he committed and that’s murder," Valarie said passionately.

Former officer Jeronimo Yanez was charged with manslaughter, but acquitted.

In the years since Philando’s death, police departments across the metro have implemented policing changes – including how they conduct traffic stops, addressing implicit bias in trainings, de-escalation courses, body cameras and bans on things like chokeholds.

"We’ve had a lot, a lot of cosmetic change, but no systemic change in this state right here," said State Representative and Philando's close friend Rep. John Thompson.

Which is why for those standing in solidarity with the Castile family year after year, the march for change continues.

"I just appreciate everybody still holding Philando deep in their hearts and prayers because I definitely depend on you all," said Valarie.

On Thursday, there will be a "Unity Day" BBQ in Castile’s honor at Falcon Heights City Hall from 5:30 - 8 p.m.

