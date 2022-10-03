'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations

Starting Monday, a pilot program that makes Class D licenses and ID cards available immediately after applying will run at locations in Lakeville and Moorhead.

The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations.

DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will be available at centers in Lakeville and Moorhead as part of a project authorized by the state legislature that runs through June of 2023. The licenses will only be available for those applying for, renewing or replacing a Class D license or state ID card (with or without motorcycle endorsement), and not for:

REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses, permits or IDs

Enhanced driver’s licenses, permits or IDs

Commercial driver’s licenses or permits

There will be no additional fee for a same-day card at either of the pilot locations. DPS adds that the same-day licenses will have a slightly different look and feel, and are less flexible than the ones most Minnesotans have become accustomed to due to the type of card stock and laminate used in the on-site production process.

“This pilot program meets the needs of Minnesotans who would require a same-day card,” said DVS Director Pong Xiong. “We are happy to provide this efficient, innovative service to fulfill our customer’s expectations.”

For more on the same-day license pilot program, check out a special fact sheet on the DPS website.

