Officials say eight motorists were killed over the weekend and 292 were arrested for DWI.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The busiest 100-day stretch for travel in Minnesota began with eight motorists killed over Memorial Day weekend, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials say it's the most deaths over Memorial Day weekend since nine people died in 2010.

According to the DPS, the number of DWI arrests was down 26% from last year. This year, 292 people were arrested for DWI compared to 393 in 2019.

Authorities say one of the fatal crashes was alcohol-related.