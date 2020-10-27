State report: Sprinklers could have saved 5 lives in Cedar-Riverside public high-rise fire

DPS said five people who died in a high-rise fire in Minneapolis the day before Thanksgiving last year could have been saved if the building had fire sprinklers.

Editor's note: The above video is from February 2020.

According to a report released on Tuesday by the Department of Public Safety (DPS), five people who died in a fire the day before Thanksgiving last year could have been saved if the high-rise building had fire sprinklers installed.

The fire, which was ruled an accident, broke out on Nov. 27, 2019 on the 14th floor of a 25-story Minneapolis Public Housing complex in the Cedar-Riverside area. That building, which predated mandatory sprinkler laws, had sprinklers only on the entry level and basement mechanical areas.

“This tragic loss of life could have been prevented," State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said in a press release Tuesday. "The victims would still be alive had there been sprinklers throughout that entire building. We owe it to the victims and their families to learn from this fire so we can prevent similar tragedies.”

According to the report, while some safety features were present in the building, there were not redundant features to protect the residents once a single safety element failed.

DPS and the State Fire Marshall Division (SFMD) both recommend all high-rise buildings in Minnesota have fire sprinkler systems throughout, and urge residential building owners to discontinue the practice of propping fire doors open or placing objects in the path of the door that prevent it from closing in a fire.

Both departments also recommend encouraging fire separations for existing “scissor stairs” to form independent stair enclosures to provide at least two distinct paths of escape.

"It is the SFMD’s position that all high-rise buildings should be protected with fire sprinkler systems," the report reads. "Had this building been protected with fire sprinklers, it is the opinion of the SFMD that no loss of life would have occurred."