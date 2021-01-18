Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events go virtual this year due to the pandemic

Due to COVID -19, this year's celebration looks a little different, as several community events were hosted online.

MINNEAPOLIS — A day to remember and a day to reflect.

Today's holiday, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's legacy, is known as "a day on, not a day off." A day of service for all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.

"Dr. King's message in justice and peace and really centered and anchored in love," says Tabitha Montgomery, the Executive Director of the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association.

Tabitha Montgomery says the group decided to continue their annual event, this time on Facebook LIVE.

"Normally, we are able to gather down in Powderhorn Park in the recreation center, and attract between 600-800 people, share a community meal, but clearly we were unable to do that this year because of the pandemic," say Montgomery.

"How in the world can we get people together and get this notion of hope, especially right now," says Rose McGee, the founder of Sweet Potato Comfort Pie.

McGee decided to host her 7th annual "day of service" Sunday – over a Zoom call, equipped with conversation and 92 sweet potato pies in honor of what would have been Dr. King's 92nd birthday.

"We didn't let COVID stop us, we continued to do what we did over the years," says McGee.

This group is showing that even through the pandemic, "where there's a will there's a way," because in the words of Dr. King, "the time is always right to do what's right."

"Together we can make the impossible, possible," said G. Phillip Shoultz.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is hosting a Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration virtually at 6:30 pm.

