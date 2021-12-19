'Slumper' leads Bloomington police on chase before falling over guardrail

After his car was stopped, the man was then seen on traffic camera footage running through four lanes of traffic and tried to stop an oncoming car.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A driver lead Bloomington and Burnsville police on a car chase Sunday morning before he tried to run away and falling over a guardrail, where police caught him.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to a "slumper," someone asleep or passed out behind the wheel, while they were stopped at an intersection with their car running.

When officers woke up the driver, police say he sped off and led police on a chase. The pursuit started in Bloomington and continued through Burnsville on southbound Interstate 35W. There, Burnsville police threw spike strips down on the freeway.

Police say the driver then hit the spike strike and one tire was blown and turned around up northbound 35W. Officers then used the PIT maneuver to stop the car.

After his car was stopped, the man was then seen on traffic camera footage running through four lanes of traffic and tried to stop an oncoming car. He then ran towards the guardrail and tried to jump it. The driver tripped over the railing and as he was slumped over it, three officers apprehended him.

Bloomington police are investigating the incident and suspect alcohol or narcotics may have played a role.

