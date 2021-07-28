Driver in Orono crash that killed 2 turns self in

Officials said the 51-year-old man turned himself in after getting out of the hospital. As of 4:30 p.m., he has not been formally charged.

ORONO, Minn. — The driver in a Saturday night crash that killed two young men has voluntarily turned himself in.

The 51-year-old man is being held on suspicion of two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, Orono police said. KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse confirmed with officials that as of 4:30 p.m., the man has not been formally charged.

The man, who reportedly had critical injuries, was discharged from a local hospital Tuesday. His attorney identified him as James Blue.

“Mr. Blue voluntarily surrendered and we are cooperating fully with the Orono Police," attorney Fred Bruno wrote in a press statement.

20-year-old Mack Motzko and 24-year-old Samuel Schuneman were killed in the crash. Motzko was the son of U of M men's hockey coach Bob Motzko. The two young men and their families received an outpouring of support after the crash.

"Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our Mack," tweeted Bob Motzko. "No bigger heart or young man loved than this kid. Thanks to all who have reached out. He is my hero."

"This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we will do everything we can to support those affected," said University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle in a release. "We ask for privacy for the families, as they mourn the loss of loved ones."

Reports released Monday afternoon by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office show both men died of blunt force injuries.

Chief Correy Farniok said it appears that both alcohol and speed are factors in the crash. Investigators report that Blue was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, while both Motzko and Schuneman were belted in.

A friend of Schuneman's told KARE 11 that they were having drinks at Maynard's on Lake Minnetonka when Blue invited a small group to his home for a party. The friend said Blue wanted to show his new car to Motzko and Schuneman, and that they did not know the three men had actually gone for a drive.

When they heard sirens, the friend told Raguse, they realized something had happened.