Bus driver shortage looms over start of school year

Minneapolis and St. Paul are both reporting significant school bus driver shortages heading into the year, which has major implications for parents.

MINNEAPOLIS — Parents always have a lot of questions heading into the school year.

In 2021-22, however, they not only have to worry about the impact of the pandemic, but also about how their kids will literally get to and from school in the first place.

That's because many districts are reporting a significant bus driver shortage, including Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and Anoka-Hennepin, three of the largest districts in the state. A spokesperson for Minneapolis Public Schools said the district needs about 50 drivers heading into the fall, and they've asked parents to bring their kids to school if they can -- with travel expenses reimbursed. The district is also offering $3,000 bonuses to candidates.

In St. Paul, Chief Operations Officer Jackie Turner said at a school board meeting last week that the district is 40 to 60 drivers short, adding that nine-passenger vans and Metro Transit routes may have to fill the gaps in the absence of more school bus drivers. Turner told parents that they may need to be prepared to join streamlined bus routes in more centralized locations, which may even include longer walks for kids if absolutely necessary.

"We are in a difficult position this year regarding transportation," Turner said.

A spokesperson for Anoka-Hennepin said the district estimates it's about 30 drivers short heading into the year.

Khulia Pringle, who advocates for Twin Cities families as the Midwest Regional Organizer for the National Parents Union, said many families are scrambling to figure out transportation plans.

"Especially low-income families, families that are working, this is going to greatly impact parents of color," Pringle said. "You don't know if it's going to interfere with your job, if you have to be at work at a certain time."

Shelly Jonas, the executive director of the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association, said the nationwide school bus driver shortage has been complicated by the pandemic. Some potential drivers may be worried about the spread of COVID-19 among kids too young to be vaccinated, or they may worry that they'll lose work if schools revert back to distance learning.

Still, she's making a hard pitch for the profession.

"We're trying everything," Jonas said. "Recruiting bonuses, retention bonuses, wage increases, just about anything. A lot of people are trying to hire more full-time people so they can put them behind the wheel. Whatever we can do to get it done, is what we're trying."

By now, districts usually have their transportation plans finalized. However, due to the uncertainty, both Minneapolis and St. Paul say they'll communicate with parents about bus routes next week -- shortly before the start of the school year.