Drivers detoured on Highway 5 following fatal crash

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says it's investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday evening on Highway 5 near St. Paul

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the southbound lanes of Hwy 5 at Post Road — about two miles south of St. Paul — are currently closed. MnDOT is instructing drivers to follow the posted detours until the crash scene is cleared.

An update from the State Patrol later Wednesday night confirmed the fatality, but did not offer any additional details.

