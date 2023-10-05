Drought and severe winter cause bait shortage

Certain minnows are hard to come by and leeches are smaller this year.

MINERAL, Va. — As the fishing opener approaches, the state is faced with a bait shortage.

Touachongka 'T' Xiong owns Kathy's Live Bait in Saint Paul. He said supply is hard to come by.

"This is one of the most challenging years," said Xiong.

He said he isn't able to give people the bait they want.

"We don't have a lot of minnows," he said.

The DNR said suppliers are having a tough time harvesting them.

"What happens is when you have low water levels from the drought, and then you have a lot of ice, and then you have snow on top of it, it blocks out any sunlight, and therefore the oxygen goes away and fish die," said Brad Parsons, the Fisher Section Manager for the Minnesota DNR.

He said the drought and severe winter serves as a one-two punch, but there is a bright side.

"If this gets some other things out of the pond that we don't want like black bullheads and common carp for instance, it might not be a good year now but we're hoping it sets things up for the future," Parsons said.

Xiong says people have been picking up nightcrawlers, but summer is his busiest season and bait makes up more than 70% of sales.

"I'm a little afraid," he said. "Anytime you don't have money for bills, you can't sleep at night."

Officials said they're working with suppliers to see how they can help.

The DNR said they do expect the bait situation to get better as the season progresses, but they don't know how that will happen or when that will happen.

