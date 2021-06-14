9-year-old dies of apparent drowning at Woodbury lake

According to police, there are no lifeguards staffed at Carver Lake Park Beach and signs are posted to let people know.

WOODBURY, Minn. — A 9-year-old died from an apparent drowning on Sunday evening in Woodbury, one of several fatal water incidents in recent days.

According to a press release from the Woodbury Police Department, officers were called to Carver Lake Park Beach around 6:10 p.m. on a report of a missing child last seen walking near the water.

Police say the child was found near the edge of the lake's swimming area by a Woodbury police officer who dove into the water, about 15 minutes after a search line entered the lake.

Officials say responders on scene began CPR and the child was transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital, where the child eventually died.

According to police, there are no lifeguards staffed at Carver Lake and signs are posted to let people know.