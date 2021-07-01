Man drowns at Commons Beach on Lake Minnetonka

It's the second fatal incident on Lake Minnetonka in as many days. On Wednesday, a juvenile was killed after a jet ski crash.

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Officials say a man drowned at Lake Minnetonka's Commons Beach in Excelsior Thursday evening.

According to a press release from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, water patrol was called around 6 p.m. on a report of a swimmer who went underwater and never resurfaced.

Officials located the swimmer and were able to pull him into a patrol boat, where life-saving procedures were administered.

The man was then transported to HCMC, where he later died.