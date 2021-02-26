Duluth police K-9 fatally shot during standoff

Police said in a Facebook post that the suspect opened fire when officers deployed Luna in an attempt to apprehend him.

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are mourning the loss of a loyal K-9 officer and companion who was fatally shot Thursday evening.

In a Facebook post police say squads were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of West 4th St. on reports of a domestic incident that had turned physical. Arriving officers soon learned that the male suspect had warrants out for his arrest and was refusing to surrender.

A decision was made to send K-9 Luna inside the home to apprehend the suspect, but police say the man opened fire, hitting the dog. Officers returned fire, retreated and set up a perimeter around the residence.

K-9 Luna was rushed to an emergency vet clinic, where she died of her injuries. No other officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Losing any dog is never easy. Losing a K9 while they are protecting the public and their officers is worse. Sending prayers to K9 Luna’s handler and the Duluth Police Department this morning after K9 Luna was shot and killed during a domestic call last night. Gone too soon. #K9 pic.twitter.com/b6JaNcYh6I — Kate Van Daele (@KateVanDaele) February 26, 2021

Nearly 500 comments have been left on the Duluth P.D. Facebook page, mourning the loss of a loyal dog and thanking officers for their service.

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday the standoff was ongoing, and police were asking residents to stay away from the area.

Luna is the second K-9 partner Officer Aaron Haller has lost. His former partner, K-9 Haas, was also killed in the line of duty just over two years ago. Haller was wounded during the same call, which also described a domestic disturbance.