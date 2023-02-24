Man dies after being shot by Duluth police; officers placed on leave

Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa claims one of the officers fired their gun after the man allegedly began to charge at them with the knife.

DULUTH, Minn. — Multiple officers with the Duluth Police Department have been placed on administrative leave after an officer allegedly shot and killed a man who the department says was holding a knife, according to KARE 11 affiliate station KBJR.

Officers initially responded to reports of a man threatening others with violence on the 1500 block of E. 3rd St. When they arrived, according to reporting from KBJR, officers found the man, allegedly in possession of a knife.

The Duluth PD posted about the incident shortly before 3 p.m.

Duluth Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 1500 block of E 3rd St. As of right now, a male was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa claims one of the officers fired their gun after the man charged at them with the knife.

Ceynowa said the officers then attempted life-saving efforts, before the man was transported to a hospital where he died, according to KBJR.

The Minnesota Burau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.

