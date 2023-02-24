Man dies after being shot by Duluth police; officers placed on leave

DULUTH, Minn. — Multiple officers with the Duluth Police Department have been placed on administrative leave after an officer allegedly shot and killed a man who the department says was holding a knife, according to KARE 11 affiliate station KBJR.
Officers initially responded to reports of a man threatening others with violence on the 1500 block of E. 3rd St. When they arrived, according to reporting from KBJR, officers found the man, allegedly in possession of a knife.
The Duluth PD posted about the incident shortly before 3 p.m.
Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa claims one of the officers fired their gun after the man charged at them with the knife.
Ceynowa said the officers then attempted life-saving efforts, before the man was transported to a hospital where he died, according to KBJR.
The Minnesota Burau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.
