Duluth teen credited for saving family from house fire

Fire officials say the actions of the 15-year-old girl prevented injury or death. Four adults and four children were displaced by the blaze.

DULUTH, Minn. — A 15-year-old is being credited with saving her family after fire broke out at their home in Duluth early Tuesday.

Fire rigs were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 10th Street just before 1 a.m., and upon arrival crews found heavy flames showing from a second story window of the structure. While engine crews hit the outside of the home with water, other firefighters went inside the structure and made their way to the second story to put down flames in two rooms and the attic.

A search of the structure revealed that all members of the family, four adults and four children, made it out alive. One adult suffered minor burns to his hands attempting to put out the fire before he was forced to flee.

Fire officials say everyone escaped thanks largely to the actions of a teen who woke, realized the house was on fire and told everyone to get out.

“Thanks to the quick thinking of a fifteen-year-old who alerted her family to the fire, they were all able to get out of the home safely,” Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards said. “If she hadn’t woken up, and notified her parents, this could have been a different situation. She was very brave.”

Two cats have not been located, but firefighters believe they escaped through doors left open by family members when they ran out.

Damage is estimated at $75,000 to the structure and $50,000 in property. The Red Cross is assisting the family that was displaced.