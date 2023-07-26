Crews work to restore power after dump truck hits power line in Anoka

It's unclear how many people are without power, but officials with the Anoka Municipal Utility posted that crews have been working since about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

ANOKA, Minn. — Officials are working to restore power in Anoka after a dump truck hit a power line Wednesday evening near Grant Street.

It's unclear how many people are without power, but officials with the Anoka Municipal Utility posted on its website that crews have been working since about 6:15 p.m.

"Please know that our crews will do their best to get your power restored as quickly and safely as possible!," AMU posted on its Facebook page.

According to AMU's website, officials are still assessing the extent of the damage and there's no estimated time for when power may be restored.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:





WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+