During U of M virtual commencement, families get creative to celebrate graduates

Kelly Jessen's family surprised her by tailgating on the lawn in front of Northrop Auditorium.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Jessen family is no stranger to tailgating at the University of Minnesota. But instead of celebrating their favorite college football team Saturday, they were celebrating their favorite college graduate.

"My family came up with the idea to make it a little tailgate," said Kelly Jessen, a 2020 graduate of the U of M.

The family's setup, on the lawn in front of Northrop Auditorium, was complete with a tent, cake, and chicken from Raising Cane's. The family dog came along for the fun.

"Probably a very rare opportunity to watch your commencement speaker while holding your dog," Kelly said.

The tailgate was a surprise for Kelly, a marching and pep band member who never got the chance to tailgate during her time at the U.

"I was definitely picturing walking across the stage, but I think this actually worked out pretty well, because I get to be with my family and my dog right on campus in one of my favorite spots," she said.

The Jessens, along with all U of M families, were able to watch virtual commencement Saturday.

The U of M put commencement videos online beginning Saturday morning, including a slide for each graduate with their name being read.

Many graduates arrived on campus Saturday anyway, to take pictures in their cap and gown on the steps of Northrop Auditorium.

"My family and I are here taking photos, doing our own celebration," said graduate Amber Eckstein, who was joined by her family.

"We're going to go back [home]. We're going to watch the video that the University put on. We're going to have a nice dinner. I ordered a cake. So we kind of did everything that we were going to do anyway as a family, just without the ceremony," said Amber's mom, Heather Eckstein.