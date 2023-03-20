​​DVS expands oral exams for standard driver’s licenses

Expanded group testing options are now available in Eagan, Anoka and downtown St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota has a long tradition of immigration to the state and now the Minnesota Department of Vehicle Services is making it one step easier to get a state driver's license.

"We're offering group testing now, we've been aware of demand, but the biggest challenge was post-COVID space," said DVS Director Pong Xiong.

Xiong says they've added group exams to two additional locations, with the expanded testing options now available in Eagan, Anoka and Downtown St. Paul.

"DVS is constantly looking for ways that we can provide our services for all Minnesotans," he said. "Last year when we had the influx of Afghan refugees coming into state, there were tons of community groups that were really supportive."

Xiong said in 2022 DVS gave 461 oral exams for people to obtain a state license and 175 group exams.

The department says they've already expanded options to help non-English speakers.

"Right now, one of those ways is to add as many languages as possible," he said. "The test is available in eight languages: English, Hmong, Somali, Spanish, Karen, ASL, Russian and Vietnamese."

Interpreters are also available to help if they have a valid Minnesota state license.

"We know that some of those translations, dialects, some may be confusing, and some don't always translate as directly as we'd like it to," said Xiong.

Ultimately, they're adding steps to make getting a license more accessible for all.

"That's a pivot we are trying to make and we're growing, and one way is to engage with community groups and have conversations," he said.

It takes 90 minutes to administer the exam orally and the exams are only available by appointment. Appointments are given on a first-come, first-serve basis due to limited availability.