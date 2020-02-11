DVS services limited, offices to close ahead of MNDRIVE computer system launch

Online services will be unavailable beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, and exam stations, registrar and driver's license agent offices will be closed or limited.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Preparations for a new statewide computer system will impact services for the next couple of weeks at the Minnesota Driver and Vehicles Services (DVS) division.

DVS officials say online services will be unavailable beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, including class D knowledge test registration. Exam stations, deputy registrar and driver's license agent offices will either be closed or offer limited services between Nov. 11 and 14.

The changes and closures are in preparation for the Nov. 16 launch of MNDRIVE, a computer system developed to replace the problem-plagued MNLARS system. MNDRIVE is designed to provide an all-in-one driver and vehicle services system for DPS-DVS staff and business partners. The Nov. 16 rollout of the system includes:

Vehicle title and registration, includes accurate fee calculators and vehicle identification number verification.

A web portal, E-Services for Business, that dealers and other businesses will use to access the system and conduct business with DPS-DVS

Minnesota dealer license management and capability for dealers to enter sales information into the system to create vehicle record and print temporary permits.

Newly designed license plate size temporary registration permits.

Newly designed disability parking certificate.

Electronic vehicle title and registration (EVTR) services that streamline the process between participating dealers and deputy registrars, improving accuracy and efficiency.

Upgrade to driver’s license system.

“We know that limiting online services and closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but this is an important step to ensure the transition from MNLARS to MNDRIVE is smooth,” said DPS-DVS Director Emma Corrie. “DVS has been working closely with vendor staff and business partners to develop and implement a new system that works better for Minnesotans. MNDRIVE will launch on time, within budget and improve the way Minnesotans receive driver and vehicle services well into the future.”