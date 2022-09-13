DPS: DWI arrests up 10% from last summer

Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported an increase in arrests made between August and September 2022.

MINNESOTA, USA — Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that driving while impaired (DWI) related arrests are up by nearly 10% compared to last summer.

During the DWI campaign held this year between Aug. 19 and Sept. 5, officers, deputies and troopers arrested over 1,200 impaired drivers, compared to the 1,145 arrested in the same time in 2021.

According to a press release, DPS says agencies participating in the campaign in the Twin Cities metro area with the most DWI arrests included:

Minnesota State Patrol — District 2500 (Golden Valley): 89

Minnesota State Patrol — District 2400 (Oakdale): 47

Saint Paul Police Department: 42

Richfield Police Department: 19

Inver Grove Heights Police Department: 16

In the greater Minnesota area, those with the most arrests include:

Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office: 35

Minnesota State Patrol — District 2100 (Rochester): 27

Red Lake Tribal Police: 24

St. Cloud Police Department: 23

Wright County Sheriff’s Office: 22

The list of agencies in the state with the highest recorded blood alcohol content (BAC) levels included:

Mankato Department of Public Safety Police (0.36)

Winona Police Department (0.357)

Ramsey Police Department (0.35)

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (0.34)

Plymouth Police Department (0.33)

DPS partnered with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to fund the DWI campaign, which includes staffing extra patrols, awareness and education on the issue. Nearly 300 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota participated in the campaign.

