E-bikes and scooters rolling back into Minneapolis this summer

People will once again have the option of zipping around on e-bikes and scooters in Minneapolis over the coming months.

MINNEAPOLIS — Bicycles and scooters are returning to Minneapolis following the Nice Ride suspension last month.

City officials say the new program will offer three operators: Lime, Spin and Veo.

The shared bikes and scooters will be available to rent starting Thursday, April 13.

Just like the last program, riders will be able to end their trip at just about any spot in the city as long as they lock it up.

Crews are "installing hundreds of their familiar bright blue bike and scooter racks around the city," according to a news release.

City officials say riders must follow the rules of the road and parking regulations.

Riders on bikes and scooters are not allowed to travel on sidewalks and "must be parked upright using the kickstand and locked to a municipal signpost or public bike rack, outside of the pedestrian path of travel."

Lime, Spin and Veo all offer scooter rentals. Veo and Lime also have e-bike rentals.

Lime will offer Class 1 e-bikes, which are pedal-assist-only bicycles.

Veo will have Class 2 e-bikes, which are pedal-assist or throttle. That means riders don't need to pedal them, they can just operate the throttle to get going.

This is a new option for riders in Minneapolis. "They are a great option for people with physical limitations because users don't need to stand as they do on scooters or pedal as they do on Class 1 e-bikes" the news release states.

Officials say the scooters will be equally distributed across the city.

All three vendors are required to have low-income pricing programs for qualified residents.

Last March, Lyft announced that it was suspending its Nice Ride scooter and bike share program in Minneapolis after more than a decade.