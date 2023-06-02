Eagan lake closes after potential viral outbreak

EAGAN, Minn. — Schulze Lake, which is located at the Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan, was closed because of a potential waterborne viral outbreak.
Dakota County Parks said the closure will affect Schulze Beach and other water activities like canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and fishing.
The department also closed its equipment rental until at least June 8, according to a release.
The statement says the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) advised Dakota County to close the lake as a precaution to prevent any risk of ongoing exposure.
The remainder of Lebanon Hills is unaffected by the closure of Schulze Lake.
The MDH will conduct a series of tests on the lake, a city official confirmed to KARE 11.
To report a suspected waterborne illness, you can call the MDH at 651-201-5655 or email health.foodill@state.mn.us.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.