Eagan lake closes after potential viral outbreak

The lake is located at Lebanon Hills Regional Park.
Credit: KARE

EAGAN, Minn. — Schulze Lake, which is located at the Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan, was closed because of a potential waterborne viral outbreak. 

Dakota County Parks said the closure will affect Schulze Beach and other water activities like canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and fishing.

The department also closed its equipment rental until at least June 8, according to a release.

The statement says the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) advised Dakota County to close the lake as a precaution to prevent any risk of ongoing exposure.

The remainder of Lebanon Hills is unaffected by the closure of Schulze Lake.

The MDH will conduct a series of tests on the lake, a city official confirmed to KARE 11.

To report a suspected waterborne illness, you can call the MDH at 651-201-5655 or email health.foodill@state.mn.us.

