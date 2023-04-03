Eagan officer involved in crash released from hospital, continues recovery at home

Officer Kade Eggum, 22, was released from the hospital Sunday, almost three weeks after his squad car collided with a semi on the morning of March 14.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Eagan police officer who was critically injured in a crash in March is now continuing his recovery at home, according to a statement from the police department Monday.

Officer Kade Eggum, 22, was released from the hospital Sunday, almost three weeks after his squad car collided with a semi on the morning of March 14. Eggum was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following the crash, and has remained in stable condition until his release.

Eggum was involved in the crash, which happened around 5:10 a.m., while responding to an emergency, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. As Eggum attempted to make a left turn by crossing over a median at Yankee Doodle Road in Eagan, his squad car made contact with a semi. Investigators say Eggum's squad lights were activated at the time of the crash.

The occupant of the semi, in addition to the occupants of a passenger vehicle also involved in the crash, were uninjured.

In Monday's statement, the department said Eggum's family "continues to express their appreciation for all the support" they've received since the incident, but are now asking for privacy "as Kade works to make a full recovery."

