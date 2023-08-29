Body of missing man found in Eagan pond

Eagan Police said the body of a 51-year-old man previously reported as missing was located Monday afternoon.

EAGAN, Minn. — Eagan Police are investigating after the body of a missing man was found in a pond Monday afternoon.

According to the department, officers were first notified on Aug. 28 that an unoccupied vehicle was parked along the 4400 block of Erin Drive with one of its doors open around 1:20 a.m.

They learned that the car's last-known driver, a 51-year-old man, hadn't returned home and was reported missing.

The missing man's body was located in a nearby pond around 2:20 p.m. that day, according to police.

Officers are investigating, but said there "does not appear to be any risk to the community."

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

