Body of missing man found in Eagan pond

EAGAN, Minn. — Eagan Police are investigating after the body of a missing man was found in a pond Monday afternoon.
According to the department, officers were first notified on Aug. 28 that an unoccupied vehicle was parked along the 4400 block of Erin Drive with one of its doors open around 1:20 a.m.
They learned that the car's last-known driver, a 51-year-old man, hadn't returned home and was reported missing.
The missing man's body was located in a nearby pond around 2:20 p.m. that day, according to police.
Officers are investigating, but said there "does not appear to be any risk to the community."
This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.