Eagan Police reinstate SRO program

EAGAN, Minn. — The Eagan Police Department announced it will officially restart its school resource officer program eight days after saying it would end.
Eagan PD become among the first police departments in the state to return their officers to schools after initially pulling them due to a controversy over new regulations relating to placing children in prone restraints.
School District 196 serves 29,000 students and includes children from the cities of Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan, Burnsville, Coates, Empire, Lakeville, Inver Grove Heights and Vermillion Township.
The possibility of police departments returning their officers to schools was hinted at by the chief counsel for the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) last week.
Imran S. Ali, MPPOA's general counsel, wrote a letter breaking down Attorney General Keith Ellison's revised opinion, calling it "decisive until the question involved shall be decided otherwise by court."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
