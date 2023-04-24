While limited by high water levels, Eagan police continue search for Bryce Borca

The 23-year-old was last seen Oct. 30. In January, his family announced a $30,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Nearly six months have passed since 23-year-old Bryce Borca vanished in Eagan after a night of drinking and celebrating Halloween. But Eagan police say they haven't stopped searching for Borca, although high water levels near Fort Snelling Park currently limit them.

"With the high water levels, much of the terrain to search is not accessible by foot," said Administrative Sgt. Rich Evans of the Eagan Police Department.

Eagan Police are instead continuing to use drones, in addition to K9s in the areas dry enough to walk. They have no results to report.

Borca was last seen Oct. 30 when he exited an Uber near 3256 Hill Ridge Dr. in Eagan. The Uber driver told police Borca was very intoxicated and even tried stepping out of the moving vehicle.

As Borca attempted to walk home, he got lost and called friends via FaceTime. They could see he was walking in a wooded area, which police believe was adjacent to Highway 13.

Cell phone records obtained by police show Borca traveled through a small industrial area near Highway 13 before heading into heavily wooded terrain with several marshes and ponds, according to a search warrant filed the week of his disappearance.

On Oct. 31, 250 volunteers helped 100 search and rescue professionals with an organized search, but Borca was not found. The next day, Eagan police suspended the ground search surrounding the Minnesota River.

In January, Borca's family announced a $30,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts, coming after 1,000 acres of land and water in Fort Snelling Park and surrounding areas had been searched.

"We are devastated by Bryce's disappearance and miss him every minute of every day," the family said in a released statement. "We hope this reward will encourage anyone with information leading directly to Bryce's whereabouts to come forward and contact the Eagan Police Department."

