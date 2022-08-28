Eagan police urge public to stay clear of residence amid standoff

An adult man is suspected by authorities to be inside the home, and police have thus far had limited contact.

EAGAN, Minn. — Authorities say a Sunday standoff between police and an unknown suspect is ongoing at a home on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive in Eagan.

Details are limited at this time, but police are urging people to stay clear of the scene as the situation unfolds.

Police say the standoff began around noon Sunday after officers responded to reports of a burglary.

The man is believed by authorities to have committed a protection order violation by entering the home.

It is unknown if the suspect is armed.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become known.

