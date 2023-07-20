5-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in neighborhood swimming pool

Despite emergency responders' attempts to save the toddler, authorities said they were pronounced dead at the hospital.

EAGAN, Minn. — Police say a toddler died after being found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool Thursday afternoon in Eagan.

According to a spokesperson with the Eagan Police Department, officers arrived at the 1600 block of Donegal Court just after 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report of a child running between neighborhood homes.

As officers checked the area, police said they encountered a woman who said her 5-year-old was missing from their home on the 1700 block of Deerwood Drive, less than a quarter-mile from where the 911 caller had spotted the child.

In the course of their search, officers said they found the child unresponsive in a residential pool, about half a mile down the street from the family's reported residence.

Despite attempts to save the toddler, authorities said the child did not survive.

Police say the case remains active and open. They haven't released any other information at this time.

