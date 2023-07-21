Police said the man in his 30s was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man has died after being shot early Friday morning in the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis.

At around 5:30 a.m., police said officers responded to the area of Nicollet Avenue and Cecil Newman Lane after it was reported someone was suffering from a possible overdose. When they arrived, officers found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the man was taken by EMS to HCMC where he died from his injuries.

He has not yet been identified.

Currently, MPD says no arrests have been made in the case, and the investigation continues.

