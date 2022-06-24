Early in-person voting begins Friday in Minnesota primary elections

The polls open to the public June 24 at 8 a.m. for those that want to get a head-start on the voting process.

MINNEAPOLIS — Early voting for the Minnesota primary begins in person on Friday, June 24. There is plenty of time to cast those early votes too, with the final day to cast your ballot in person scheduled for August 8.

Primary Election Day is August 9.

For those who want to register before heading into the booths you can do so here. To vote in Minnesota, you need to be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on Election Day, have lived in Minnesota for at least 20 days and be finished with all parts of a felony sentence.

You don't need to be registered ahead of time. In Minnesota you can register at your polling place on the day you plan to vote. Bring proof of residence, like a government issued ID to cast your ballot.

There are a couple of voting options that don't require you to leave your home. Mail-in absentee ballots are available. In some special circumstances, an agent can pick up your ballot and bring it to the ballot office for you. This normally applies to those living in a nursing home or assisted living, or people in the hospital. Check here to see if you'd qualify for "agent delivery."

If you are a resident of Hennepin County, you can vote at the Hennepin County Government Center anytime Monday-Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Find more information about other polling locations in Hennepin County here.

Ramsey County residents have two early voting locations to chose from: the Ramsey County Elections Office and the Ramsey County Library in Roseville. You can read more details and find addresses for those locations on the Ramsey County website.

Several county offices across the state are allowing residents to come in and vote during specific hours as well. You can search for a location in your county at the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.

Voting will not be available at any locations Monday, July 4 due to the federal holiday.

Election Day is November 8.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: