You could earn $1,000 to adventure around Minnesota

Calling all explorers!

MINNESOTA, USA — There are a million and one things to see and do in Minnesota, and now you could get paid to explore them all this summer.

WhistleOut is looking for someone to travel around the state and take photos of their adventures in the great outdoors, from the shores of Lake Superior to the prairies of southwest Minnesota.

If chosen as Minnesota's Chief Adventure Officer, you'll get $1,000 cash, $500 to pay for travel, food, and gear expenses, and a new smartphone of your choice to document your trips and treks.

Apply for the gig online until 5 p.m. on May 21, 2021. Winners will be announced on May 28 during a livestream on WhistleOut's YouTube channel. Must be 18 or older and eligible to work in the U.S. to apply.

Rather do your own thing? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is re-launching its award-winning "I Can" program series that helps beginners of all age groups learn new outdoor skills while visiting a state park or recreation area.

Registration is now open for programs that teach you how to camp, mountain bike, paddle and hike.

To sign up for an "I Can" program, visit the DNR website or call 866-857-2757 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The DNR says because the health and safety of participants is the agency's top priority, they are closely monitoring the latest COVID data and will adjust programming accordingly. They promise all equipment will be fully sanitized before it is used.