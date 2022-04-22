Deals and activities across the metro in honor of Earth Day

MINNESOTA, USA — Earth Day is upon us, and there are a variety of events and deals going on across the state to celebrate the planet and ways to be kinder to it. From planting to reusing there is no end to the planet positivity you can partake in today.
Here is a list of activities and celebrations happening in the metro:
- Celebrate Earth Day 2022 is happening Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wabun Picnic area in Minneapolis.
- The "Friends of Friends" Earth Day gathering is Friday at the Minneapolis Cider Company from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Evening Exploration is happening Friday from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the Carpenter Nature Center in Hastings.
A number of companies and businesses are stepping up to offer Earth Day incentives as well.
- Buffalo Exchange thrift store is hosting an Earth Day $1 sale, where a selection of clothing will be sold for $1 a piece.
- Starbucks periodically hosts a monthly Earth Month Game where rewards members have a chance to win prizes for voting on tree restoration projects. Other Earth Day incentives from the coffee giant are participating in activities including saying "no" to single-use straws, ordering meatless breakfast choices and Friday only they are offering 30% off of their reusable cup selection.
- The sustainable skincare brand Lush is donating 100% of their Charity Pot product profits to local and global charities.
Click here for a full list of Earth Day events happening this weekend.
