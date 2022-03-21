2 dead after fiery crash in East Bethel

EAST BETHEL, Minn. — Officials say two people are dead after a single car crash Sunday night in East Bethel.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and East Bethel Fire Department were dispatched to the 20500 block of Austin Street Northeast just after 8:30 Sunday night, according to a media release.
The investigation suggests a vehicle with a man and woman inside was heading north on Austin Street Northeast when it left the road and crashed into a tree. The vehicle was engulfed in flames, according to officials, and the two people inside were declared dead at the scene.
No information about the victims has been released at this time.
Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating.
