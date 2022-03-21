2 dead after fiery crash in East Bethel

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said a man and woman did not survive after their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday night.

EAST BETHEL, Minn. — Officials say two people are dead after a single car crash Sunday night in East Bethel.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and East Bethel Fire Department were dispatched to the 20500 block of Austin Street Northeast just after 8:30 Sunday night, according to a media release.

The investigation suggests a vehicle with a man and woman inside was heading north on Austin Street Northeast when it left the road and crashed into a tree. The vehicle was engulfed in flames, according to officials, and the two people inside were declared dead at the scene.

No information about the victims has been released at this time.

Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating.

HAPPENING NOW: @AnokaCoSheriff investigating a double fatal crash in the town of East Bethel near County Roads 15 & 74. We’re on scene working to gather more details. Look for the latest on @KARE11 News Sunrise. pic.twitter.com/RsnjmLe5WT — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) March 21, 2022

MORE NEWS: Police investigate shooting inside North Loop event center