Man arrested for shooting outside East St. Paul Target

Police said a 25-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of Jadonn Taylor.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on April 6, 2023.

The Saint Paul Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of Jadonn Taylor outside a Target store earlier this month.

Two weeks ago on April 6, police said the 23-year-old was shot in the parking lot of the Suburban Avenue Target and brought to the nearby Fire Station 24 in a vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, April 19, a 25-year-old from St. Paul was arrested in connection to Taylor's killing and is facing second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges.

"It's very brazen, the fact that somebody would engage in a shooting in the middle of a Target parking lot at 10 a.m. on a Thursday is beyond anybody's normal thought pattern," Sgt. Mike Ernster said following the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information regarding what happened should contact St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+