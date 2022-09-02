East St. Paul Target temporarily closes after gunshots, man arrested

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Target store on the eastside of St. Paul has closed for the rest of the day Friday after several gunshots were fired in the store's parking lot.

Earlier this afternoon, several shots were fired in the parking lot of our East St. Paul store. We can confirm that there were no injuries and that the store will be closed for the remainder of the day while police investigate. We appreciate the fast response of the St. Paul Police Department and will refer additional questions to law enforcement at this time.