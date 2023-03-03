Eat Street Crossing brings food hall concept to south Minneapolis

Eat Street Crossing offers ramen, sushi, pizza, burgers, ice cream, tea and a full-service bar.

MINNEAPOLIS — An old theater has been transformed into a new food hall in one of Minneapolis' most vibrant food neighborhoods. Eat Street Crossing on Nicollet Avenue has its grand opening on Saturday.

"It's been three years in the making," Zen Box Izakaya owner, John Ng said.

John and Lina Goh have a personal tie to Eat Street. It's where they had their first meal when they moved to America. This location was special; this building was special. And the concept is what they felt fit them best.

"We wanted something accessible for all palates," Goh said.

Eat Street Crossing offers ramen, sushi, pizza, burgers, ice cream, tea and a full-service bar.

The food hall also includes Bebe Zito's. Ben Spangler and Gabriella Grant-Spangler a the pair behind the vendor.

"We started to get a lot of food halls before the pandemic, then everyone was like, 'Wait a minute, is just going to go away?' and it hasn't — in fact, it has grown," Mpls.St.Paul Magazine food and dining editor Stephanie March said.

March pointed out how people are looking for more social environments with options that aren't just bars. She thinks it's leading to the success of food halls.

"It's a little bit more relaxed and connective," March added.

Other food halls in the Twin Cities include: Graze Provisions + Libations, The North Loop Galley, Midtown Global Market, Keg and Case Market, and The Market at Malcom Yards.

