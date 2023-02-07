Eat Street Crossing coming soon to Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood

The new food hall is set to open on March 4.

MINNEAPOLIS — A new food hall is coming to south Minneapolis soon!

Eat Street Crossing is set to open in the Old Arizona Studios building in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood, on March 4.

The eatery features six different vendors with cuisines from around the world, according to a press release.

The food hall's visioners John Ng and Lina Goh of Zen Box Izakaya restaurant came up with the idea for the project and will be showcasing craft ramen through vendor Ramen Shoten and "street-style" sushi vendor Sushi Dori.

“We are so excited to be this close to opening day,” said Ng in a statement. “It’s been a long time coming, and we’ve been so encouraged by community interest in the project."

The food hall also includes a Bebe Zito's, featuring ice cream, burgers and the joint's popular fried chicken fare. The pair behind the vendor, Ben Spangler and Gabriella Grant-Spangler, will also be debuting their new concept of Brazilian-style pizza in the food hall, called Ouro Pizzaria.

As for drinks, the renowned bubble tea shop Chatime will be opening a location in the food hall, complete with various tea and coffee options. Eat Street Crossing will also have a rotating cocktail menu, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options.

“I value this community so much," said Goh, in a statement. "I’m thrilled to welcome people to see what we’ve created and watch it come to life.”

To learn more about Eat Street Crossing, click here.

