Eat Street Social in Minneapolis set to close after 11 years

MINNEAPOLIS — Eat Street Social in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood will close its doors later this month.

In a social media post, the restaurant announced that the last day of service will be March 18 after just over a decade of being in business.

"Holy #$@% that was fun! Yes the rumors are true," the post reads. "March 18th will be our last service here at the Eat Street Social. I want to thank every single person that has contributed to creating the soul of this restaurant. It's our absolute honor to have been a part of all of your lives for the last 11 years. Come see us one more time to reminisce if you can. We're going to miss it all when it's gone."

Eat Street Social is located just off Nicollet Avenue on West 26th Street, south of downtown Minneapolis. The "Eat Street" dining district is also the former home of The Bad Waitress diner, which closed on Jan. 29. It is also now home to a new food hall concept called Eat Street Crossing that opened on March 4.

