Ed Sheeran serenades crowds at MOA Lego store

The British singer made the surprise stop before his performance tonight at U.S. Bank Stadium.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Shoppers at the Mall of America got a surprise performance from an internationally acclaimed artist on Saturday afternoon.

Ed Sheeran, currently visiting Minnesota for his Mathematics Tour, dropped by the Lego store in MOA to sign autographs, pass out Lego boxes and sing to an unsuspecting crowd.

Hey @edsheeran, what if we built a LEGO house together? 🏠🧡 pic.twitter.com/5n0RUV4fz8 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 12, 2023

Sheeran worked as a "brick specialist" before performing his hit song "Lego House."

The four-time Grammy winner is scheduled to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday night.

When you go shopping at the Mall of America to the Lego Store and Ed Sheeran is casually performing outside of it pic.twitter.com/uSXTd0gAVV — ian (@iandugenske) August 12, 2023

"That was super fun," said Sheeran after the performance, before teasing a line of "Autumn is Coming" Lego Minifigures he plans to pass out at his performance.

