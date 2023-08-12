Ed Sheeran serenades crowds at MOA Lego store

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Shoppers at the Mall of America got a surprise performance from an internationally acclaimed artist on Saturday afternoon.
Ed Sheeran, currently visiting Minnesota for his Mathematics Tour, dropped by the Lego store in MOA to sign autographs, pass out Lego boxes and sing to an unsuspecting crowd.
Sheeran worked as a "brick specialist" before performing his hit song "Lego House."
The four-time Grammy winner is scheduled to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday night.
"That was super fun," said Sheeran after the performance, before teasing a line of "Autumn is Coming" Lego Minifigures he plans to pass out at his performance.
