'They're my kids' | Minnesota teacher retires after 51 years leading future farmers

Ed Terry taught three generations of students as advisor of the Randolph FFA chapter.

Example video title will go here for this video

RANDOLPH, Minnesota — The last day of class at Randolph High School could have been filled with cake and celebration for Ed Terry.

"I'm retiring after 51 years," said Terry, who has been an ag teacher and FFA advisor in Randolph for more than 40 of those years. "So today is my last official day of school."

Instead, the day began with a steady stream of students loading seed bags into the back of his pickup, in preparation for a 40 acre field trip a few miles away.

"Okay, let's go," Terry said, while directing a couple dozen students wearing matching Randolph Future Farmer's of America (FFA) t-shirts. "When we get out to the field, everybody park on the same side of the road, headed south."

Under Terry's leadership, the Randolph FFA has grown from 15 kids more than 40 years ago, to more than 150 today. His ag classes now farm their own soybean field and this is the first good day they've had to get planting.

"He makes it about them," said his wife, Carol. "It's not about him, it's all about them. He just wants them to succeed."

Terry's 51-year teaching career actually started 54 years ago. After starting his career in Farmington in 1968, he attempted to retire after just six years to take over his family farm.

"My brother and I formed a partnership, grew the operation and I thought that was the rest of my life," he said.

But a few years later, 15 students from Randolph asked him for help starting an ag program and FFA Chapter.

"He agreed to teach for one year and that was going to be it," Carol said. "But then they didn't have a teacher so he kept teaching, and he's been there ever since."

In the four decades since, the Randolph FFA has grown from those 15 local kids to more than 150 this year. That includes many kids who travel many miles because they don't have a chapter near them.

"I've had kids as far away as Jordan, New Prague, Faribault, Cottage Grove, Hastings, Rosemount, Apple Valley, Lakeville, you name it," he said.

Over the years those kids have learned while completing countless projects like restoring tractors, building greenhouses and farming their own field. But that kind of hands-on learning became impossible during the pandemic.

"Teaching them online is not like face to face, so last year was just kind of a disaster," Terry said.

So instead of retiring after an even 50 years, Terry decided to stick around for one more year.

"To the rest of the world, they are young professionals in agriculture, but to me, they're my kids," Terry said.

In April, generations of Terry's "kids" showed up in Randolph for the annual FFA tractor parade. A record 150 tractors showed up to pay tribute to Terry, and it felt like a family reunion in every tractor cab.

"He taught my mom," said Presley Kimmes.

"He taught my dad too," said Gavin Ruud.

"Yeah, he taught my mom and my grandpa," said Reese Nordling.

"Believe it or not, at my age, my oldest kids are 72 years old," Terry said, with a laugh.

Over the years, not all of those kids became future farmers, but many still appreciate his lessons.

"I was only in FFA for a semester but he taught me how to drive a tractor," said Hillary Podritz, an early childhood teacher who is now a co-worker of Terry's at Randolph Public School. "The first word that comes to mind is legend. He's just a legend."

With just days before his retirement is official, many in the community don't know what the ag program and FFA will be like without him.

"I mean, pretty much everything that we do, he has pretty much started it up," Ruud said. "You get a sense of responsibility and you learn a lot of things about life. A lot of people are going to miss Ed. I'm going to miss Ed."

Terry says he's not going far, because he's not retiring from his other job.

"Farmers don't retire," he said with a laugh.

And for the record, he says he's not worried about those future farmers, because he believes in the seeds he has planted.

"They never let me down," Terry said. "You show them that they have the talent and they have the ability and they will perform, let me tell you. It's awesome. It really is."

Over the years, Ed and his wife Carol have gone to countless graduation parties and weddings for his “kids”, and now everyone finally has a chance to repay the favor, on July 9th the community will be throwing him a retirement party.