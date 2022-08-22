EPPD: Man found dead inside Scheel's store at Eden Prairie Center

Eden Prairie Police responded to a report of a shot fired around 7:25 p.m. Monday.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A report of a shot fired prompted a lockdown Monday night at Eden Prairie Center, according to police.

The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were called to the Scheel's store at the mall around 7:25 p.m. after receiving a report of a shot fired. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the store had died.

Around 8:30 p.m., police said the area had been secured, and there was no additional threat to the public.

Eden Prairie Police were called to Scheels in Eden Prairie Center at approximately 7:25 p.m. on the report of a shot fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered one deceased adult male. The area has been secured. There is no danger to the public. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/VqdvxyCxde — Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) August 23, 2022

Shortly following the announcement to lockdown the mall, Hennepin EMS called the incident a "public safety emergency" and directed anyone in the area away from the building.

There is a PUBLIC SAFETY EMERGENCY at the Eden Prairie Mall. Please stay away from the area until further notice so that Police Fire and EMS can safely perform their duties.

Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Hennepin EMS (@hennepinems) August 23, 2022

Eden Prairie Schools also issued a statement on social media, saying all school buildings would remain locked down.

Out of an abundance of caution in response to police activity at the Eden Prairie Scheels, all Eden Prairie Schools school buildings and offices are moving to a stay-put lockdown. (1/2) — Eden Prairie Schools (@EPS272) August 23, 2022

KARE 11 crews were standing outside when they heard the mall's loud speaker announcing the lockdown earlier in the evening.

A large police presence was also observed in the parking lot.

There is a large police and fire presence at the @SCHEELS at the Eden Prairie Mall.



A siren was going off and the store was evacuated.@kare11 pic.twitter.com/EFBfXkwYML — Jennifer Hoff (@JennHoffReports) August 23, 2022

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

