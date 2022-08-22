EPPD: Man found dead inside Scheel's store at Eden Prairie Center

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A report of a shot fired prompted a lockdown Monday night at Eden Prairie Center, according to police.
The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were called to the Scheel's store at the mall around 7:25 p.m. after receiving a report of a shot fired. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the store had died.
Around 8:30 p.m., police said the area had been secured, and there was no additional threat to the public.
Shortly following the announcement to lockdown the mall, Hennepin EMS called the incident a "public safety emergency" and directed anyone in the area away from the building.
Eden Prairie Schools also issued a statement on social media, saying all school buildings would remain locked down.
KARE 11 crews were standing outside when they heard the mall's loud speaker announcing the lockdown earlier in the evening.
A large police presence was also observed in the parking lot.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
