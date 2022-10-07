Eden Prairie H.S. placed on lockdown after threat

In a Facebook message the district reminded parents that there have been similar threats across the state and country recently that all turned out to be hoaxes.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn — The campus of Eden Prairie High School was placed on lockdown early Friday afternoon after district administrators say an anonymous threat was made.

Police say they were notified of the unspecified threat about 12:45 p.m. and immediately responded and enacted lockdown response procedures. The Eden Prairie Schools confirmed in a Facebook message that a threat had been made and while the school was in lockdown "out of an abundance of caution" but said activities inside the building were continuing as normal, albeit with additional staff support.

"Classes and learning will continue in the building and students will not be allowed to exit until we are able to give an all-clear," the post read.

The district assured parents that police were on site checking the building and investigating the source of the threat. It also reminded families that recently there have been similar threats across the state and country, and all were found to be untrue.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) confirmed that on September 21 at least 14 schools across the state received threatening messages of an active shooter that were strikingly similar.

Districts and communities impacted included Minneapolis, New Ulm, Mankato Fairmont, St. Paul, Rochester, Alexandria, Cloquet, Austin, Fergus Falls, Brainard, Rosemount, Grand Rapids and Bemidji. The agency sent out an alert on that day telling districts, staff and students that the calls seemed to be what is known as swatting, where a prank call is made in an attempt to trigger a large law enforcement response to a particular address.

