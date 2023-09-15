Eden Prairie man charged with murder in younger sibling's death

Prosecutors allege that Idd told 911 he "didn't know what he just did" before telling dispatchers he hurt someone else "for the greater good."

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The brother of a 7-year-old who was found unresponsive at their parent's Eden Prairie home on Tuesday has now been charged with murder in connection with the child's death.

Charging documents filed Friday in Hennepin County accuse 28-year-old Dalal Idd of one count of second-degree murder in the death of his younger sibling on the night of Sept. 12. If convicted, Idd faces a maximum sentence of 40 years behind bars.

Prosecutors allege that Idd made several phone calls to 911, claiming he "didn't know what he just did" before telling dispatchers he hurt someone else "for the greater good," and that, "God told me to do something to prove that I'm not God."

When emergency responders arrived to his parent's home in Eden Prairie, authorities found Idd inside, where he told them he was afraid his mother "might kill him" because he had "done something that may have her want to kill me." Court documents said police then searched the home after taking Idd to the hospital for an evaluation.

During their search, the criminal complaint alleges, police found two children sleeping in their beds before finding a third child unconscious and not breathing. Officers attempted to save the child's life, but they were declared dead a short time later at a local hospital. Responding officers reported seeing petechial hemorrhages, or broken blood vessels, around the child's eyes.

According to the HCME, the child's body also showed signs of petechial hemorrhaging in other areas on their upper body, including on their face and back. Although the doctor who performed the child's autopsy reported there were no signs of life-threatening injuries or disease, they noted petechial hemorrhaging is usually seen in strangulation cases. The complaint said that at this time, the child's case is pending further investigation.

Idd was booked Wednesday morning into the Hennepin County Jail, where he remains.

Idd's family has been in the headlines previously; his brother, Dolal Idd, was killed by Minneapolis police in December 2020 after he shot at them from inside his car in a gas station parking lot during a sting operation.

