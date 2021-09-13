x
Eden Prairie PD asks for public's help finding missing man

Mike Elhard, 39, was last seen near his home on Jackson Drive in Eden Prairie Monday morning.
Credit: Eden Prairie Police Department

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Eden Prairie Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 39-year-old Mike Elhard, who was last seen Monday morning.

According to a EPPD tweet, Elhard was last seen leaving his home for a run on Jackson Drive, near Pioneer Trail and Franlo Road, at 10 a.m.

He was wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt, dark shorts, a black visor, black and white Brooks running shoes and an Apple watch. 

Anyone with information about Elhard's whereabouts is urged to call the Eden Prairie police at 952-949-6200.

